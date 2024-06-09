ERC20 (ERC20) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $147.74 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $147.74 million and approximately $1,655.70 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,691.53 or 1.00025281 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012235 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00095803 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.23762406 USD and is up 20.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $18,202.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.