Ethereum (ETH) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $445.24 billion and $7.75 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,705.62 or 0.05314671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00047193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,151,345 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

