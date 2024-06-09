Ethereum Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $3,696.02 or 0.05318546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $444.08 billion and $7.94 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00047290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,151,345 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

