Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 343 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,283 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $74,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,791,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after acquiring an additional 367,647 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 4,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.00. 4,375,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.73. The company has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.