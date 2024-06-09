Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.96. 233,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

