Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,929,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 36,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 322.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 11,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,829,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,756,454. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $465.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.06 and its 200 day moving average is $427.30.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.