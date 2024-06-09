Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.95. 1,838,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $264.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.