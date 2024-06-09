Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,970 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.88. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

