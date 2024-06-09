Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $440,841,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $437,008,000 after buying an additional 119,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $430,670,000 after buying an additional 211,927 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.42. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $282.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

