Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MTD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,438.58. The company had a trading volume of 140,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,143. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,348.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,256.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

