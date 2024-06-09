Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Fastenal by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,931. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

