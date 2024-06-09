Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Position Boosted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.13% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $174.13. 42,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,479. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $199.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.03 and its 200-day moving average is $182.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

