First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,098 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Citizens BancShares worth $27,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,688.80. 103,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,680.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,552.44. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,181.71 and a 12 month high of $1,810.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

