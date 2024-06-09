First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,280 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $11,808,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

NYSE:FR traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 785,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,011. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

