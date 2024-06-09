First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.56

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and traded as low as $12.03. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 374,049 shares trading hands.

FQVLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

