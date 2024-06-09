First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.41

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.44. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 13,984 shares trading hands.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
