First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.41

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAMGet Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.44. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 13,984 shares trading hands.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 170.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,353,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

