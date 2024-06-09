Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Guggenheim

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $230.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.33.

Five Below Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

