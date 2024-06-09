Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

