Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of Forward Air worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 1,399,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.