Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.9% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $21,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Shares of FNV stock traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. 724,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,414. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $149.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.43%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.