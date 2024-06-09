Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.9% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $21,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. 724,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,414. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $149.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.43%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.