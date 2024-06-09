FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.87% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,833 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $613.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

