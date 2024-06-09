Future Fund LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Future Fund LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 329,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,841,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $12.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $849.99. 2,468,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $432.34 and a 52-week high of $856.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $775.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $709.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

