Future Fund LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Alibaba Group comprises 0.7% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 62,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $78.41. 12,190,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,180,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.