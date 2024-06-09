FY2025 EPS Estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Boosted by Analyst

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.23. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

