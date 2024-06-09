FY2026 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.76. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $65.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after buying an additional 1,609,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 764,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,437,000 after acquiring an additional 84,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

