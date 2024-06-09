G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.5 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.580-3.680 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

GIII stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

