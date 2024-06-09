Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Garmin by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,951 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $54,460,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $2,149,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,834 shares in the company, valued at $97,349,344.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $163.26. 324,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,963. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $171.64. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.09.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

