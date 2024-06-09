Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $32,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,233.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,733,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,004,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 394,234 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 269,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.60 million, a PE ratio of 362.33 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.81%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,800.00%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

