General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 6.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Mills by 55.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,141,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,071,000 after purchasing an additional 409,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,451,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,015. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

