Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $651,000 in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jamf by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,409,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,846,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,952,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after buying an additional 153,849 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Jamf by 6.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jamf by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 265,040 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAMF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $44,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,244 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.47. 461,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

