Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,340 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in PTC by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,233,000 after purchasing an additional 109,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $174.48. 408,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.32. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

