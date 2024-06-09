Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Buys 22,753 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 716.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 0.8% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. 1,290,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

