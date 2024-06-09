Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $549.85. 292,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,306. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.93. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $553.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.