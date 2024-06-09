Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CDW by 627.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,252,000 after acquiring an additional 539,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $111,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CDW by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after buying an additional 348,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,898,000 after buying an additional 207,184 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $224.24. 819,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,679. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.37. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

