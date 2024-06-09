Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $976,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.80. 875,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.86.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

