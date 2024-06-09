Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.88. The company had a trading volume of 964,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,689. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.27. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.40 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

