Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0333 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $136,741.79 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,624.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.63 or 0.00680254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00115610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00038697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00249263 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00081946 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

