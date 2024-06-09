Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stake Increased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $38,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,804.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,804.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 146,500 shares of company stock worth $3,323,025 and sold 113,349 shares worth $3,086,208. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $20.91. 1,280,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,821. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

