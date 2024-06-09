Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $145.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.5 %

GWRE opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $132.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.40.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,965,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

