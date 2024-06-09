GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $730,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

