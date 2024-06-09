Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 580.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,215 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 70,985 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,642,000 after buying an additional 189,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 561,020 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. 7,534,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680,906. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.