Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $74.49 and a one year high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average is $112.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

