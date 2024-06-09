Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) vs. Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Financial Survey

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aris Mining and Harmony Gold Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmony Gold Mining 3 0 0 0 1.00

Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus target price of $5.80, suggesting a potential downside of 29.61%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.39 $11.42 million $0.05 81.60 Harmony Gold Mining $2.78 billion 1.88 $271.85 million $1.19 6.92

This table compares Aris Mining and Harmony Gold Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Mining. Harmony Gold Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 3.06% 7.64% 3.56% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Aris Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa. In addition, the company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu project located in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Further, it holds interest in Rosby and Eva Copper Project located in Queensland, Australia. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

