Harspring Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Harspring Capital Management LLC reduced its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the period. News accounts for about 5.4% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of News worth $22,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of News by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in News by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,203,000 after buying an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in News by 1,732.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 91,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in News by 321.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,155,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,171,000 after buying an additional 880,977 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. 3,109,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. News Co. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

News Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

