Harvest Management LLC Has $411,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harvest Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 0.4% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.77. 2,208,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,814. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.71. The company has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.