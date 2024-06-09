Harvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,000. Olink Holding AB (publ) comprises about 7.5% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,302,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,676,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $41,360,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $16,735,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,403,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLK. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ OLK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.65. 450,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 0.50. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

