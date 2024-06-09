Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $434.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Articles

