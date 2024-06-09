HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

BrainsWay stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.61.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 37.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay by 583.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 149,740 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

