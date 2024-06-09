HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

InflaRx Stock Performance

IFRX stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. InflaRx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

About InflaRx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InflaRx by 17.5% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 704,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 84,897 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in InflaRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Featured Stories

