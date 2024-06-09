HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
InflaRx Stock Performance
IFRX stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. InflaRx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.20.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About InflaRx
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.
