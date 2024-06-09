HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 222.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $11.15 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 152,190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 61,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 8,855.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 267,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

